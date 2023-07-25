Leao: ‘With Milan, a pact of love, the renewal was only a matter of time’

“With Milan, a pact of love and not numbers”. That’s how Raphael speaks Lion, interviewed by Sky Sport during AC Milan’s training camp in the United States. The Portuguese, who will wear the number 10 shirt this year, spoke about his renewal with the Rossoneri, which arrived at the beginning of June: “I had already made the decision in my head, I didn’t think much – explained Leao – It was just a question of timing. Before signing the contract I wanted to win the Champions League final, but we didn’t succeed. In general, it was an important year for me because I showed what I can do.”

The figures of Leao’s renewal

Next will be Leao’s fifth season with the Milan shirt. Arrived from Lille in 2019, the Portuguese signed a renewal until 30 June on 2 June 2028. And contract worth 5.1 million euros per season, with a signing bonus of €1.5 million. The agreement includes various bonuses between personal goals (goals and assists) and team goals (scudetto victory, cups or placements). Furthermore, in the contract there is a clause of 175 million euros payable in 3 instalments.

