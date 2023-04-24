Learning football starts from baby_Hangzhou Net

To learn football, you must start from a baby

Children’s football can cultivate children’s comprehensive sports ability and self-confidence, brave personality and psychological quality, and promote the harmonious and healthy development of children’s body and mind. On April 24th, Hangzhou Anhua Kindergarten and Fuyang District Chunjiang Sub-district Central Kindergarten signed a “kindergarten football friendly cooperation” agreement on the development of children’s football.

It is understood that the Chunjiang Street Central Kindergarten in Fuyang District not only has a unique kindergarten football culture, but also regularly conducts “class leagues” over the years, planting the seeds of football in the hearts of children early.

In the park, the large lawn of the football field is wide and green, and there are various sports facilities and equipment. Football elements are used in various ways in the environment creation.

“This characteristic school’s educational philosophy of ‘children-oriented, focusing on making children fall in love with football and encouraging their personality growth’ in interesting activities is highly consistent with the educational goals of our ‘character and wisdom’ course, which is the foundation for further expansion in the future. It provides an important reference in the field of exchanges and cooperation.” Zhang Ying, principal of Anhua Kindergarten, said.

The successful signing of the two kindergartens has promoted the exchange of football culture and teachers in kindergartens in Hangzhou, and opened a window for the development of football characteristics in kindergartens.