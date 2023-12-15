Leave Cruz Azul: Carlos Salcedo’s new destination in 2024

Cruz Azul managed to get rid of Carlos SalcedoConfrontations with teammates and poor performances led to the central defender’s departure.Updated on 12/14/2023 – 17:57hs CSTBy Tomás Ordóñez

After generating much controversy and underperforming since his arrival, Carlos Salcedo is leaving Cruz Azul. The club has managed to reach an agreement with Salcedo to part ways, cutting ties completely. Salcedo’s departure was imminent, especially in light of the poor relationship he had with key team members and his unsatisfactory performance on the field.

The 29-year-old central defender was placed on the transfer list for the upcoming market, marking the end of his time with Cruz Azul. His acquisition during the last championship was riddled with questions from the start, with doubts about his commitment and performance. The departure of Ricardo Ferretti also played a role in the uncertainty surrounding Salcedo’s future at the club.

Salcedo’s statistics in Cruz Azul reflect his disappointing tenure, having played 18 games without scoring any goals and receiving five warnings. Despite his inability to contribute significantly on the field, his departure has opened the door for Gonzalo Piovi to join La Noria. The signing of Piovi is expected to provide Cruz Azul with much-needed defensive strength and stability.

Salcedo’s imminent departure from Cruz Azul was the catalyst for the accelerated negotiations to bring in Piovi. Details are still being finalized, but it is expected that the 29-year-old Argentina defender will arrive at Cruz Azul in exchange for 4 million dollars and will sign a contract until 2027.

The separation between Carlos Salcedo and Cruz Azul represents a significant shift for both the player and the club. Their parting will allow Cruz Azul to focus on moving forward with a reinvigorated defensive strategy, while Salcedo has the opportunity to start anew with the goal of making a positive impact on his next team.

