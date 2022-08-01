Original title: Leaving the Warriors and falling at the speed of light!They were once brilliant and now it’s hard to get a foothold in the NBA

Three years ago in the Warriors, Paschall was a rookie and could take the lead. Can score in the restricted area, Paschall can also make mid-range and three-pointers. It is not uncommon to score 20+ points in a single game, and Pascal scored 34 points in a single game. It can also play a role in organizing offense. It is not uncommon for Pascal to have 6 assists in a single game, and he has also sent 8 assists in a single game.

Paschall was selected by the Warriors with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 draft. Because the Warriors’ core core Green is also a second-round pick, he was selected by the Warriors with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. With a short insider, Paschall is considered to have a chance to become the second Green.

The ideal is plump, but the reality is skinny. After 2 seasons, Paschall can only sign a two-way contract with the Timberwolves and stay in the NBA. Without even getting a basic salary, Pascal became an outright marginal person. Falling so fast is largely due to leaving the Warriors.

Pascal was not the only player who fell after the Warriors performed well and left. While playing with the Warriors, Speights had a lot of great performances. In the 2014-15 season, Speights scored 32 points and 8 rebounds in a single game, and also helped the team win the championship that season. In the 2015-16 season, in a game against the Suns, Speights scored 25 points and 9 rebounds in just 18 minutes. The playoffs can also be used as a stage for performances. In the first round of the 2015-16 playoffs, in the third game against the Rockets, Speights played only 18 minutes and scored 22 points and 4 rebounds.

Leaving the Warriors was a watershed moment in Speights’ career. Speights joined the Magic in the 2016-17 season, but was dropped after only one season. The following 2017-18 season, Speights switched to the Clippers, but still passed by.

After being ignored in the NBA, Speights went to play in the CBA. Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team is the new owner. Speights was originally thought to be a big killer, but he didn’t do it. In the CBA, Speights also failed to stay long. Today, little news of Speights has come out. Jordan Bell was a player the Warriors had high hopes for. The Warriors selected Jordan Bell with the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Although he was born as a concubine, Bell received the treatment of the heirloom in the Warriors. In his debut season, Bell was quite reused, playing 13 starts. With an average of 13.4 minutes per game, Bell has become a solid rotation player. There are not many games that score in double figures in a single game, and Bell’s performance on the offensive end can be described as mediocre. But his defense and passing skills are impressive. He has sent 6 blocks in a single game, and Bell has 8 assists in a single game. Similar to Green’s technical characteristics, Bell does have a tendency to become the next Green. Bell personally ruined a great future. As soon as he made a small achievement, Bell was flying high, openly challenging the authority of head coach Kerr on the sidelines. When super giants such as James and the head coach conflict, they will cause an uproar. Bell, a fledgling little guy, will inevitably become the target of public criticism in the head coach conflict. See also James 15+8+7 Melon 23 points and 4 blocks, Lakers take the Rockets two consecutive victories Even more excessive behavior was off the court, Bell played a clever trick and recorded his consumption on assistant coach Mike Brown when he played away. After the matter came to light, Bell’s thief was scorned. After his contract expired, Bell was kicked out by the Warriors. The Timberwolves became Bell’s new owner, but he didn’t do much here, staying just one season. After that, Bell went to the Cavaliers, Lakers, Wizards and other teams, but never got a firm foothold. Last season, Bell played only one NBA game with the Bulls, and then was thrown out of the NBA. So far, he has not found a next home. Cook is known as Curry’s stand-in, because when Curry was sidelined due to injury, Cook, who played in his place, performed extremely well. It is not uncommon to score 20 points in a single game. Cook once scored 30 points in 32 minutes of playing time. In addition, Cook’s best three-pointer is also a three-pointer, and his reputation was once great. Because of the three-pointer of Cook, the Lakers dug him, hoping that he could become a musketeer beside James. However, after leaving the Warriors, Cook became mediocre and failed to make a name for himself in the Lakers. After being abandoned by the Lakers, Cook can only get a 10-day contract and a non-guaranteed contract. Put his figure very low, but Cook still failed to get a place to live, and could only be a passer-by in the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers. Today, Cook can only look for opportunities in the NBA Development League. See also Porto Cervo, no wind: the last regattas at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup are missing The Warriors are where Bazemore’s NBA career began. Bazemore went undrafted in the 2012 draft, and the Warriors gave him a chance. It’s a pity that Bazemore didn’t play and left after 2 seasons. After going through the Lakers, Eagles and other teams, Bazemore returned to the Warriors in the 2020-21 season. This time, Bazemore glowed. With 26 points and 8 rebounds in a single game, Bazemore also had 19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, becoming an important member of the Warriors. It is also because of leaving the Warriors that Bazemore has now reached the point where it is difficult to find a home. Last season, Bazemore joined the Lakers, but only played 39 games, and being dropped in the second half became the norm. It is worth mentioning that Bazemore is now training with Curry, does he want to return to the Warriors?Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

