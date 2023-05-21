Lebakina received the gift of retirement from the race, won the Rome station and rose to No. 4 in the world-China Social Platforms Article

In the early morning of May 21st, Beijing time, the WTA1000 Rome finals began to compete. Lebakina received Karinina’s retirement ceremony when she was leading 6-4/1-0, thus winning her second WTA1000 championship this season . This is also the fifth career title of the Kazakh girl and the second title on clay. With the outstanding performance of this station, she will refresh her personal highest ranking to come to the fourth place.

In the first set, Lebakina was broken as soon as she came up, and she fell behind Karinina 0-2 in the start. In the sixth game, Lebakina broke the opponent’s serve and chased the game to a 3-3 tie. In the 8th game, Lebakina missed 4 break point opportunities, and the opponent stubbornly secured the serve to 4 draws. In the 10th game, Lebakina broke serve in a game that Kalinina had to guarantee, and won the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Lebakina took the lead to serve, and she successfully secured her serve in the first serve. At this time, Karinina chose to retire due to injury. Lebakina accepted the gift of retirement and successfully won the championship in Rome.

Original title: Lebakina received the retirement gift and won the Rome station and rose to No. 4 in the world

