The theme relating to the conditions of LeBron James and the tendon injury that conditioned him during the playoffs continues to hold court around the NBA world. The Athletic reports that in the event of an operation in the coming weeks – a hypothesis currently being evaluated in James’s entourage – recovery times would be around two months. In this case James would be available again for the Los Angeles Lakers for the training camp which will precede the start of the 2023/24 season.