LeBron James spoke about the challenge to the Minnesota Timberwolves that the Los Angeles Lakers will have to face, at home, on April 12, in the first round of the NBA play-in.

In case of victory, the Lakers will reach the playoffs where the Memphis Grizzlies are waiting for them.

“In the postseason there are so many days to prepare for a game, here literally just one,” James said. “But we are focused on everything that needs to be done. One good thing is that we don’t have to travel. We’ve been shooting a lot recently. It’s good to play at home but we shouldn’t feel too comfortable. We have to be ready for the match,” added LeBron James.

The Lakers have won nine of their last 11 games.

In direct matches the Timberwolves are ahead 2-1 but the last game was won by the Lakers on March 31st 123-111.

“We know what awaits us,” James continued, as reported by ESPN.

