Original title: James 7 in 0 with thick eyebrows, two pairs of Westbrook 5+3 Lakers lost to the king

On October 4th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA preseason will continue, and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings at home. After the whole game, the Lakers lost to the Kings 75-105 and suffered a black opening in the preseason.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 21-27, 20-19, 35-13, 29-16 (the Lakers are behind).

On the King’s side, Harrison Barnes 4 points and 2 rebounds, Sabonis Jr. 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, Huerter 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Fox 10 points and 4 rebounds, Holmes 10 points and 5 rebounds , Malik – Monk 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Rookie Keegan Murray played well, scoring a game-high 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

On the Lakers side, LeBron James scored 0 of 7 in the game, scoring only 4 points and 2 assists. Brother Nongmei was efficient, scoring 11 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists. In addition, Kendrick Nunn had 9 points and 2 rebounds, Westbrook had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Gabriel had 6 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks, and Beverley had 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Game recap:

In the first quarter, Huerter scored a three-pointer and took the lead for the king. The thick eyebrows fed the cake and Westbrook made a layup, Nunn also made a three-pointer, and the Lakers quickly responded. Westbrook made a breakthrough and scored 2+1, Nunn made a layup, and the point difference continued to widen. After that, the king launched a counterattack. Later in this quarter, new aid Beverley came on stage and quickly scored 6 points with free throws and three-pointers. In the score, the Lakers continued to maintain an 8-point advantage. The King did not show weakness, and rookie Keegan Murray also made a three-pointer. After the single quarter, the King temporarily fell behind the Lakers 21-27.

In the second quarter, Westbrook scored a sharp breakthrough and assisted teammate Gabriel to complete a dunk. After that, Brother Nongmei also scored a three-pointer, and the Lakers led by double digits. Next, James used free throws to score, and Brother Nongmei was still active. He could make tip-ups and continue to hit three-pointers from the outside. With 2 minutes left in this quarter, Thomas Bryant made 2 of 2 free throws, and the Lakers still led by 9 points. But after that, the king set off a small climax of chasing points. Fox made a breakthrough and dunks and made a layup. After halftime, the Kings continued to trail the Lakers 41-46.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Big Three of the Lakers clocked in and got off work in advance. The King took the opportunity to set off a climax of chasing points. Holmes scored consecutive alley-oop dunks. Monk and Murray’s three-pointers also entered the net one after another. After less than 4 minutes in the three quarters, the King had completely overtaken the score. The Lakers are obviously not strong enough on offense and defense due to the fact that they have made all the benches. In the latter part of this section, only Pippen and Gabriel scored piecemeal for the Purple and Gold. In the countdown stage, with Terrence Davis making a layup and finishing three quarters, the Kings lead the Lakers 76-59.

In the final quarter, there was not much suspense in the game, but the players were still working hard on the court. The King’s Nemias Quetta accidentally injured his teammates during the second attack and stepped on them. In the latter part of this section, the game gradually entered garbage time. In the end, after the whole game was over, the Lakers lost to the Kings 75-105 and suffered a black opening in the preseason.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Kings: Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, Sabonis Jr., Kevin Huerter, Daron Fox

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Damian Jones, Kendrick Nunn, Westbrook

(Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: