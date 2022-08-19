So what do we buy with LeBron James’ $ 532 million? Read the news, take the game. The news: LeBron has renewed with the Lakers – two-year deal worth 97 million and change – and has become the highest paid player of all time in the NBA. Good for him. We just have to play, of course: with his money. The game is easy to say: bring to mind the first 10 wishes to be made with cash (nothing can be done about the other wishes), or take a cue from our Top 10.