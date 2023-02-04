Home Sports LeBron James at -63 points from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record, tonight the match against the Pelicans
Sports

by admin
LeBron James is just 63 points away from rewriting NBA history, taking away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the All Time record for points scored.

LeBron and the Lakers will take the field tonight on the Pelicans’ field, on the first occasion that the record will really be within reach.

So expect an incredible show at the Smoothie King Center, especially if the Chosen One starts the challenge off on the right foot.

James’ career high in a game is 61 points scored against the Hornets in 2014.

Being able to update it tonight, 38 years old, would be the icing on the cake…

Below are the Top 10 of top scorers in NBA history:

