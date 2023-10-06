Home » LeBron James Becomes Oldest Player in NBA History: A New Milestone for the King
Sports

LeBron James Becomes Oldest Player in NBA History: A New Milestone for the King

by admin
LeBron James Becomes Oldest Player in NBA History: A New Milestone for the King

LeBron James Set to Become the Oldest Player in NBA History

This upcoming season is set to be a historic one for LeBron James as he prepares for his 21st campaign in the NBA. The renowned “king of the NBA” has shattered numerous records throughout his career, but now he is about to achieve something that he has never done before – becoming the oldest player in the entire NBA.

With Udonis Haslem and his 43 non-league seasons and the unofficial retirement of Andre Iguodala, LeBron, at 39 years old (turning 40 on December 30th), will take the mantle as the league’s oldest player. While this might be a cause for concern for many athletes, LeBron seems unfazed by the passage of time.

The four-time NBA champion has consistently defied age, putting up impressive numbers in the previous season. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists under the guidance of coach Darvin Ham. Although he may no longer be in his prime, LeBron remains one of the best players in the league and will once again lead the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that is poised to make a significant impact this year.

As LeBron enters uncharted territory as the oldest player in NBA history, basketball fans around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing the continued greatness of this legendary athlete.

See also  Danilo Petrucci is infinite: he returns to MotoGP to replace the injured Enea Bastianini

You may also like

China’s Dominance in Track and Field at Hangzhou...

Will Lionel Messi Retire with Newell’s Old Boys...

The impact on Saturday night will be emotional...

Hangzhou Asian Games Surpasses 600 Million Yuan in...

The XV of France without Dupont but not...

Dick Butkus, Hall of Fame Linebacker for the...

Doping Pogba, the counter-analysis of the Juventus player:...

Brilliant Performances and Record-Breaking Moments: Highlights of the...

Leverkusen’s captain praised Kovář, Hložek scored an assist

New York Yankees Reveals Roster Plans for 2024...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy