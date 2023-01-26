James at 38 goes on the assault on the points record held by Jabbar by putting together incredible performances
For once he said it himself: alien. The emoji with the extraterrestrial posted on Twitter is perfect not only to summarize the 46 points with which LeBron James tried to save the Lakers from defeat in the derby against the Clippers, but also what King James has been doing in the last period, over 38 and in ever closer pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.
See also The Lakers will agree to James' trade application, respect James' choice not to stay, try to send to the designated team|Bass|Lakers Home|LeBron James|Anthony Davis|LeBron James|Olympic Games_NetEase Subscribe