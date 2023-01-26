Home Sports LeBron James chasing Jabbar’s NBA points record
LeBron James chasing Jabbar's NBA points record

LeBron James chasing Jabbar's NBA points record

James at 38 goes on the assault on the points record held by Jabbar by putting together incredible performances

For once he said it himself: alien. The emoji with the extraterrestrial posted on Twitter is perfect not only to summarize the 46 points with which LeBron James tried to save the Lakers from defeat in the derby against the Clippers, but also what King James has been doing in the last period, over 38 and in ever closer pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

