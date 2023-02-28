Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could miss significant time with a foot injury he sustained during the team’s 111-108 win over Dallas Sunday, per The Athletic.

James landed awkwardly on his right ankle while attempting a shot late in the third quarter of L.A.’s comeback victory. He immediately went to the ground, and could be heard telling teammates he heard a “pop” during the fall.

James remained in the game after the injury, tallying 26 points and eight rebounds in L.A.’s much-needed victory. However, on Monday, he posted a photo on his Instagram story showing his right foot wrapped up with the caption, “Fkn sucks!!!!”

The Lakers currently sit 12th in the Western Conference at 29-32.

Top stories from FOX Sports: