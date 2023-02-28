Home Sports LeBron James could miss multiple weeks with foot injury
LeBron James could miss multiple weeks with foot injury

LeBron James could miss multiple weeks with foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could miss significant time with a foot injury he sustained during the team’s 111-108 win over Dallas Sunday, per The Athletic.

James landed awkwardly on his right ankle while attempting a shot late in the third quarter of L.A.’s comeback victory. He immediately went to the ground, and could be heard telling teammates he heard a “pop” during the fall.

James remained in the game after the injury, tallying 26 points and eight rebounds in L.A.’s much-needed victory. However, on Monday, he posted a photo on his Instagram story showing his right foot wrapped up with the caption, “Fkn sucks!!!!”

The Lakers currently sit 12th in the Western Conference at 29-32.

