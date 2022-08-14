Original title: James decentralizes the Lakers’ offensive core to change hands, the US media is optimistic about the regular season MVP of Brother Nongmei

Beijing time on August 14th news, American media ClutchPoints data analyst Ben – Cooper published an article that the Lakers’ Anthony Davis will be the most valuable player in the NBA regular season next season.

As we all know, Anthony Davis is a talented player in the NBA, but because of injuries, Davis and the Lakers struggled very much last season, and even missed the playoffs early.

Davis only played in 40 games because of injury, which is the main reason the Lakers missed the playoffs. But in the 40 games he played, he averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 71.3 percent from the free-throw line. On defense, Davis averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Davis has the ability to help the Lakers play a high-level game and competitiveness in the new season. Ben Cooper gave the reasons why he is optimistic about Anthony Davis winning the 2022-2023 NBA regular season MVP:

No. 1: Anthony Davis can help the team on both ends of the floor

The difference between Davis and other players in the league is mainly that he can play wonderful performances on both ends of the offense and defense. In the 2019-2020 season, he was selected to the All-Defensive First Team and ranked second in points, only behind “Brother Antetokounmpo”.

Davis has great athleticism and movement speed, and is very protective of the rim. Offensively, his mobility in the paint is obvious, it’s hard for opponents to contain him, and his mid-range shooting is great. A stellar performance on both ends of the floor would give him an edge in the regular-season MVP race.

Second: Both the Lakers and Davis will bottom out

The Lakers almost completely overhauled their roster around Davis and James, adding young, punchy players. Westbrook may be the only uncertain factor. Last season proved that Westbrook is not a good addition to the Lakers. At present, his trade rumors have not stopped. The Lakers hope to use him to trade for Irving or a Buddy Hield.

The Lakers are eager to bottom out, and Davis will be the leader of the Lakers’ strong rebound, and the team needs him to lead the team forward on both ends of the floor.

Third: The Lakers identify Davis as the core of the offense

The new Lakers coach Darwin Ham and team manager Rob Pelinka communicated with James earlier. The new coach Darwin Ham expressed his desire to identify Davis as the core of the team’s offense in the new season, while James Agree with the coach’s decision.

Davis is currently training with top shooting trainers. Once he regains his mid-range touch and improves his 3-point shooting, he will be unstoppable on offense.

While Davis isn’t the most likely player to win the regular season MVP, Ben Cooper thinks he’ll be a good candidate for the award in the new season as long as he stays healthy.

