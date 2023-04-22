LeBron James doesn’t respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts: Games are won on the pitch…

With game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies upon us, LeBron James chooses not to respond to Dillon Brooks’ ‘trash talking’.

The Memphis fullback called LeBron ‘old’, adding a ‘I don’t respect anyone until he scores 40 points in my face’ that probably didn’t please Grizzlies fans.

“Matches are won on the pitch, between those 4 lines….At the end of the day, there are always 10 guys on the court, they are one of the best defensive teams in the league and we have to respect them. Regardless of who is wearing the Grizzlies uniform at a particular moment, quarter or minute, we have to respect everyone and execute our gameplan,” James explains.

At the umpteenth question about Brooks, however, the Chosen One loses his patience and leaves; “I’m not here to talk about that shit, I’m ready to take the field, that’s all.”

James with his teams won 10 of 13 games played against Brooks.

In recent days, the leading scorer in league history has defined game 3 as the most important of the series.