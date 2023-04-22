Home » LeBron James doesn’t respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts: Games are won on the pitch…
Sports

LeBron James doesn’t respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts: Games are won on the pitch…

by admin
LeBron James doesn’t respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts: Games are won on the pitch…

With game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies upon us, LeBron James chooses not to respond to Dillon Brooks’ ‘trash talking’.

The Memphis fullback called LeBron ‘old’, adding a ‘I don’t respect anyone until he scores 40 points in my face’ that probably didn’t please Grizzlies fans.

“Matches are won on the pitch, between those 4 lines….At the end of the day, there are always 10 guys on the court, they are one of the best defensive teams in the league and we have to respect them. Regardless of who is wearing the Grizzlies uniform at a particular moment, quarter or minute, we have to respect everyone and execute our gameplan,” James explains.

At the umpteenth question about Brooks, however, the Chosen One loses his patience and leaves; “I’m not here to talk about that shit, I’m ready to take the field, that’s all.”

James with his teams won 10 of 13 games played against Brooks.

In recent days, the leading scorer in league history has defined game 3 as the most important of the series.

See also  Afghanistan, hundreds on the US military plane. The symbolic photo of the escape from Kabul

You may also like

Valencia of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to...

Victory against Frankfurt: Dortmund shoots Bayern from the...

Les Bleus heavily beaten in Switzerland in preparation...

Beijing media competition restarts after three years, passion...

Cologne against Hoffenheim with a big step towards...

Stockport County 1-0 Rochdale: Rochdale relegated from English...

FC Bayern: “The three days off are urgent...

Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United: Superb Riyad Mahrez...

Liverpool and Klopp defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2

Müller – “Pear very empty”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy