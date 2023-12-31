Home » LeBron James explodes after controversial Lakers defeat
Sports

LeBron James explodes after controversial Lakers defeat

by admin
LeBron James explodes after controversial Lakers defeat

LeBron James Frustrated and Angered Over Referees’ Controversial Decision

On his 39th birthday, LeBron James expressed anger and frustration over a controversial decision by referees that prevented the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves from going to overtime.

The disputed play involved LeBron’s three-point shot that would have tied the game at 107 with less than three seconds left. The referees ruled that LeBron had touched the line, making it only a two-pointer, which ultimately led to the Lakers losing 108-106.

LeBron vehemently disagreed with the decision, stating, “It’s obvious it’s a three-pointer. My foot is behind the line. You can see the space between my foot and the line. You can see the wood on the floor. There is a space.”

The Lakers star and fans were left frustrated as the referees’ decision stood after a video review. Referee Tony Brothers admitted that it was not clear to them whether LeBron touched the three-point line or not.

LeBron’s frustration was evident during the game as well, and he questioned the purpose of video review if mistakes were still made.

The controversial decision left LeBron and the Lakers feeling aggrieved, highlighting the need for further clarity and accuracy in officiating.

See also  Weddings 2021 and Covid, the rules: from the number of guests at the table to the buffer

You may also like

SEALSKINS | Sportdimontagna.com

The NFL playoffs at the moment: know the...

Carlo Ancelotti will not coach the Brazil national...

Unexpectedly. Stormtrooper Pedersen kicked himself out of the...

Rayados: Annoying? ‘Tano’ Ortiz expresses himself about the...

Pistoia-Virtus Bologna: the rivalry runs along the Apennines

Rossi Club Minnesota’s winning streak broken

Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: who was the top scorer...

Not at the World Cup, but unintentionally in...

“In 2023 there will be 7% more tourists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy