LeBron James has been challenged, LeBron James is responding

The first round of the playoffs of the NBA basketball championship is coming to an end these days, which will lead to the finals in June. Three teams have already qualified for the next round (Philadelphia, Denver and Phoenix) and more will arrive within this week. Among the teams not yet qualified, but close to doing so, are LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, who are one win away from eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies.

The first two races of the series had finished with one win apiece. Memphis had tied the score in game 2 despite the absence due to injury of Ja Morant, its most talented player and with the highest scoring average (26 points per game in the regular season). In that game Dillon Brooks, one of the players who up to now have contributed to Memphis’ defensive solidity, even with a rather tough and provocative game, had some frequent squabbles with James: a rather common practice in the NBA, call trash talking.

At the end of the game, in the locker room, a reporter pointed out to Brooks the risk of provoking the best scorer in NBA history, as well as an extremely competitive player like James. With sunglasses, a gold chain around his neck and defiant, Brooks had stepped up the provocations saying: «I don’t care, it’s old. I provoke bears [espressione idiomatica inglese simile a “stuzzicare il can che dorme” in italiano, ndr]. I don’t respect an opponent until he scores me 40 points ».

James had chosen not to answer, not even at the press conference. However, he responded on the field, in every sense, as soon as the opportunity presented itself. At the next race, with both teams warming up, James approached Brooks to say: «You create too many problems. You can’t do anything, you don’t know anything, you’re a clown and you’re not ready for me.” Then he caught a ball and went to dunk.

In that game James scored 25 points and, in addition to his usual hard work in serving the team, caused the red card of Brooks, who in the third quarter, in an attempt to take the ball away from him, hit him in the groin. The Lakers then went on to win 111-101 to take the lead back in the series.

James seems to have taken this personal challenge as extra motivation and is playing at his highest level this season. In game 4 he scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, almost as many as the two best players in Memphis combined. His points, born mostly from overwhelming personal initiatives, served to tie the score at the end and take the game to overtime, where the Lakers won 117-111. James also set yet another personal best: 38 years past he became the oldest player to get at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. This record had stood since 1973 and belonged to Wilt Chamberlain.

For Brooks, on the other hand, a bad period seems to have begun. After the expulsion in race-3 he had said: «The media portray me as a villain and the fans do the same. They’re portraying me as the person I’m not.” His contribution to the team has dropped a lot and he has also stopped showing up at the press conference: “I’m out” he said after the last game. James didn’t seem to want to push too hard on him, at least in public. At the press conference he said: “He is just a boy”. Those who are continuing to go down hard are the various television commentators and former players. Gilbert Arenas said that Brooks “is finished” while for Reggie Miller “he is weak”.

The Lakers and Grizzlies will be back on the field tonight in Memphis for the fifth and possibly decisive game of the series. In fact, a victory is enough for the Lakers to advance to the next round: a goal that until a few months ago seemed out of reach for a team not considered among the favorites and for some time struggling with problems with the game and composition of the squad. According to the American press, the “duel” with Memphis may have awakened not only James, but also the rest of the team. For Brooks, however, there is talk of a possible epilogue to his experience in Memphis, given that he is in the last year of his contract.

