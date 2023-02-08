Original title: James: I am the best player in history and scoring is not the original goal of my career

Beijing time on February 8th, according to reports from the US media, in an interview a few days ago, Lakers star LeBron James said that he thinks he is the best player in history.

James is about to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. “I’ll let other people decide where to put me,” James said. “What I’ve achieved as a basketball player, I think I’m the best basketball player ever. It’s my confidence, my achievements and my own I don’t know if the scoring record will take me to another level.”

In discussions of the all-time leading scorer, James is never in range. In this regard, James said: “I have been working hard to improve myself and never let myself have any weaknesses.”

James said that he will keep himself in the championship position. “I think winning a championship is one of the best feelings of my career,” James said, “so to this day, it still motivates me.”

“I still have enough gas in the tank to help any team win the championship,” James continued. “Now I’m on the Lakers, so I’m trying to help them get the 18th championship in team history. This is motivation.”

James revealed that becoming the all-time scoring leader was not his original career goal. “Throughout my career, I have set goals for myself. I want to be the best rookie, the MVP, the All-Star, the championship, the best defensive team, the best defensive player, and even become the assist leader,” James said. Said, “But I never thought I would become the all-time scoring leader. It was never my dream!”

“But right now, I’m sitting here, being in this position,” James continued, “and it’s just crazy that this is going to happen.”

James' current career total score is 38,352 points, which is 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). According to the schedule, the Lakers will play against the Thunder at home today.

