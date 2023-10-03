LeBron James Returns to Jersey Number 23 as a Tribute to Bill Russell

LeBron James Returns to Jersey Number 23 for 2023-24 Season with the Lakers

LOS ANGELES – In a recent announcement, basketball superstar LeBron James revealed that he will be changing his jersey number for the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Today, during media day, James made his first appearance donning the iconic number ’23,’ which brought him a championship with the Lakers in the unique ‘bubble’ season of 2020.

James had temporarily switched to jersey number ‘6’ over the past two seasons, but he has decided to go back to his previous number as a gesture of respect to NBA legend Bill Russell. Russell’s number ‘6’ was officially retired by the NBA in August 2022, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of the greatest players of all time.

The NBA clarified that players who were already wearing the number ‘6’ at the time of Russell’s passing were not obligated to change it. However, the league stipulated that the number could no longer be selected as the primary option by another player. James, recognizing Russell’s immense contributions to the sport, voluntarily made the switch to honor the basketball icon.

LeBron James, often referred to as the ‘King,’ has had an illustrious career in the NBA, amassing numerous accolades and accomplishments throughout his journey. The decision to return to his beloved number ’23’ is not only a nod to his personal success but also a tribute to the legacy left behind by Bill Russell, whose impact on the game continues to resonate.

Lakers fans are undoubtedly excited to see James back in his iconic number ’23’ jersey, fueling anticipation for what the upcoming season may hold. As the start of the 2023-24 season approaches, fans eagerly await LeBron James’ return to the court, ready to witness his unparalleled skills and leadership once again.

Stay tuned for more updates on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA season inches closer.

