The Chosen One, the chosen one. A nickname that millions of people associate with Harry Potter but that in the world of basketball refers to only one man: LeBron Jamesbecame the top scorer of history Nba. The previous record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) had lasted 34 years but tonight James wrote yet another page of a career that seems to have been staged in Hollywood.

The boy from Akron

Akron is a city of two hundred thousand inhabitants in the American Midwest. Until the eighties it was known as the “rubber capital”. Then, in 1984, “the chosen one” arrived. His mother Gloria James gave birth to him at the age of 16 raising him alone. “I saw drugs, guns and murders,” said a young LBJ in a historic interview with Sports Illustrated. But basketball allows him to keep out of trouble. During his high school years spent at the St. Vincent–St. Mary the Akron native’s exploits begin to cross the borders of the state ofOhio. It is also glimpsed in Italy when in the 2000at sixteen, participates with the Ohio state team at the Memorial “Sergio Rizzi” of Varese. In those parts many remember him but few were ready to bet on him. “The best of that team were Chris Quinnwho then played for several years in the Miami Heat, and JJ Sullingerapparently the strongest, who however only made it through to the Philippine championship”, he says on the website of the “Young Legends” tournament Filippo Forni who housed young Lebron in his family. But soon his name became known throughout the United States. His high school games are being played in ever-larger arenas and broadcast in pay per view on the Espn. At seventeen LeBron is ready to land in the NBA but the rules prevent him. He will have to wait another year. Meanwhile comes the consecration by the greatest of all: Michael Jordan. In January 2002 a Cleveland the two meet and shake hands. A “baptism” that is equated to the “young Bill Clinton meeting Jfk” from the magazine Sports Illustrated. A month later LBJ will end up on the cover of the most popular sports magazine with a three-word headline: “The Chosen One”. The following year comes the call to number 1 in one of the most prolific drafts ever. And as in the best screenplays, James ends up in Cleveland, just 40 miles from his home.

The Decision

A jolt for the whole city which until then was known throughout the United States as “The mistake on the lake”, the mistake on the lake. But since LeBron wears the shirt number 23 of the Cavs the story changes. On the day of the draft pick, 10,000 gather at the sports hall to follow the event live. And “the chosen one” reciprocates with points and victories. In four years the Cavs transform from a team with the worst record in the NBA to a “contender”, that is, a franchise fighting for the title. The first NBA Finals came in 2007 against the san antonio spurs by Duncan, Ginobili, Parker. Too much even for the “chosen one” who leads a team almost entirely made up of players who have never played in a final. Ricky Davis“Booby” Gibsonthe Lithuanian Zydrunas “Big Z” Ilgauskas and the Brazilian Anderson Varejao. In later seasons the supporting cast was changed several times but the Cavs failed to return to the Finals. And so 2010 arrives “The Decision”. Live nationally LeBron announces that “he will bring his talents to South Beach” with the jersey of Miami Heat. On the lago Erie they don’t take it very well. There are even those who burn her T-shirts in the square. In Miami the “chosen one” will be able to win two NBA titles with Chris Bosh e Dwayne Wade.

The mission home. And now? Is he the greatest of them all?

But there is another mission to accomplish: win a ring with the team of his city. And so in 2014 returns to Cleveland. In two years the mission is accomplished. The Cavs climb to the top of the world. “Cleveland, this is for you,” he yells at his people after grabbing the ring. It is the third title of his career which will be followed by the fourth in 2020 with the shirt of Los Angeles Lakers. Today at 38 years old James is still traveling over 30ppg and the end of his career still seems far away. But after tonight’s record, a question returns that has characterized his entire career. Is he the strongest player ever? he was theheir by Michael Jordan? Questions that Sports Illustrated already arose in 2002 but which have still remained unanswered. The debate between the fans and the hater is more alive than ever. The certainty remains that from tonight LeBron James is the best scorer in the history of the game.