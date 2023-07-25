LeBron James’ son suffers cardiac arrest

The eldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, Bronny James, has suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice, according to media reports. The 18-year-old is in stable condition, a family spokesman told several media outlets on Tuesday, including The Athletic and USAToday.

James collapsed during training on Monday. “Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the spokesman said in the statement. He is no longer in the intensive care unit. They ask for “respect and privacy for the James family”.

Bronny’s parents, LeBron and Savannah, “would like to publicly express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and commitment to the safety of their athletes.”

Anno Hecker Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 2 A comment by Anno Hecker Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 7 Jürgen Kalwa, New York Published/Updated: Recommendations: 1

LeBron James Jr., better known by his nickname Bronny, is scheduled to play basketball for the University of Southern California (USC) in the fall, as he announced on Instagram in May. He is one of the most watched teenage athletes in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

