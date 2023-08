The eldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star suffered a stroke in July while practicing for his University of Southern California team. He then spent three days in hospital and subsequent tests revealed that the problems were caused by a birth defect.

“However, it can be treated. So we are confident that Bronny will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” a spokeswoman for the four-time NBA champion’s family said in a statement.

