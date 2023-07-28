LeBron James: We are all having a great time, and we feel your love

LeBron James shares a message on Twitter to thank the many people who prayed for the speedy recovery of his son Bronny, who suffered cardiac arrest three days ago.

His words suggest that the worst is now behind us.

“I want to thank the countless people who have directed love and prayers to my family. We hear you and I am so grateful…. Everyone is fine now. Our family is united, safe and sound, and we feel your love. When the time comes there will be more to say, but for now I wanted to let everyone know how much your support meant to all of us!”

