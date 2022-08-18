Phenomenon on the parquet, but also as a businessman. LeBron James, thanks to the latest renewal with the Lakers, has become the highest paid NBA champion of all times, in terms of salaries, reaching 532 million dollars collected. Off the pitch, his revenues were even greater. For the Forbes magazine in June 2022 he became a billionaire, also an unprecedented milestone for an NBA player. James had always said it: becoming a billionaire would be his greatest “milestone”.