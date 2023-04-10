Home Sports LeBron, Lakers hold 7th best odds to win 2023 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED
Sports

by admin
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night in the 7-8 Play-In game. The Lakers are favored to win that one and have the 7th best odds to win the Finals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their odds for Lakers winning the West.

20 MINUTES AGO・Skip and Shannon: Undisputed・5:05

