LeBron, Lakers playoff bound with 23 games remaining? Nick Wright answers | What's Wright?
LeBron, Lakers playoff bound with 23 games remaining? Nick Wright answers | What's Wright?

LeBron, Lakers playoff bound with 23 games remaining? Nick Wright answers | What’s Wright?

After the All-star Game LeBron James said the next 23 games of the season are the most important games of his regular season career. Nick and Damonza debate if LeBron will play the best we have ever seen or are the Lakers toast? Nick looks back to LeBron’s time in Miami and explains that was the best we have ever seen him, but believes he still sits in the top 8 players in the league. Nick then explains the Lakers’ inability to field a competitive team in games LeBron misses is unfathomable but believes the Lakers could be dangerous if all then new pieces come together.

