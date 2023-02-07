Home Sports LeBron on Irving’s non-arrival: “I can’t say I’m not disappointed”
Thus LeBron James, to the microphones of ESPN, on the non-arrival of Kyrie Irving at the Los Angeles Lakers: “Definitely disappointing, we had a chance and it didn’t happen. We still want to finish this season in the best possible way and enter the playoffs where I believe that, if I’m fine, we can play against everyone. I can’t stand here and say I’m not disappointed that I didn’t get a talent like this that can help you win titles, but my focus is different now.”

