Of Marco Imarisio

When he was still in high school Sport Illustrated called him the one, he tattooed the word on his shoulders and accepted the challenge. Even those who don’t love him must acknowledge his absolute dedication, he has studied the game like no one else

That was twenty-one years ago. It was February 18, 2002. Sports Illustrated, which at that time before social media was still the bible of sports weeklies, dedicated its cover to a high school student for the first time in its history, publishing a photo of an unknown basketball player, not yet of age, who was wearing a an equally unknown school, St Vincent-Saint Mary High School, a Catholic secondary school in Akron, Ohio, not exactly the beating heart of America. The title that was The chosen one. The chosen one.

Last night the ex-boyfriend became the first scorer in NBA history, breaking the record of 38,387 points held by the legendary Kareem Abdul Jabbar and his sky hook, one of those records thought to stay forever, taken for granted like the sun or the mountains. He did so by wearing that challenging nickname, which entailed a load of expectations that had never been so heavy. In every discipline, not just basketball. Indeed, he soon tattooed it on his shoulders, thus accepting the challenge, drawing his own destiny.

The story of LeBron James could be told in a thousand ways. Gloria James was only sixteen when she gave birth to him. Little curiosity, four years later in the same hospital in Akron a certain will also be born Stephen Curry: The two most influential players in modern basketball were born in the same place, sometimes the calculation of probabilities is just an academic exercise. The father, not received. His name is Anthony McCelland, he had an important criminal record at the time, and he returned to show up only when his son was by then one of the highest paid sportsmen in the world. A few months after LeBron’s birth, Gloria was left alone, losing her mother and grandmother in quick succession. Her first child’s basket was a milk can nailed to a light pole. It was the child who was teased because her parents never came to the playground. Seventeen moves between 1984 and 1990. Crimes, drugs, weapons, I witnessed things a child should never see, he said in an interview. See also Pordenone to Vercelli to strengthen the primacy

As usual, and perhaps as normal as it is, the public quickly forgets the starting point. The goal counts, the final destination. What will remain is another photo, taken last night in Los Angeles, LeBron in the air with his fade away

, the back shot, which scores the two fateful points. When you say making history, with a capital letter. The most amazing thing is how he got there. Naturally, almost smoothly, crossing a twenty-year-long temporal space under the spotlight, the object of spasmodic attention. Loved, hated, always master of his own destiny and not always the author of happy choices, LeBron James is above all a monument to work ethics.

On the beginnings, and on the first phase of his career, the phrase said by his Boston Celtics rival Paul Pierce after one of their many challenges could be enough. Bron is a beast. He really was a beast, a panther, a player endowed with an out of the ordinary body, with an almost animal physicality, which he still today obsessively protects, spending the beauty of a million and a half dollars a year for the care of his muscles. He had been chosen by a franchise that certainly did not belong to the nobility of American basketball, the Cavaliers of Cleveland, the city nicknamed mistake on the lake, the mistake on the lake, for its relative beauty. Closest to his Akron.

In his first game, 25 points, a record for a player straight out of high school. Meanwhile, Nike records its first commercial with him. Here too, a slogan that will remain with us. We are all witnesses. But they will be more pains than joys. LeBron clashes frequently with owner Dan Gilbert, with management unable to build a team that matches his ambitions. The first seven years pass like this, between personal acknowledgments and collective disappointments. the best player in the world, but does not win the title. Until July 8, 2010, when he announces the transfer to Miami Heat during a live national television special. The decision this was the title of the program. See also Nba, Lance Stephenson: how Born Ready recaptured Indiana

the biggest mistake of a career planned in every detail. Not so much for the choice, but for the tacky way in which it is communicated. While his shirts are burned in Cleveland, he discovers how difficult it is for everyone to like him. They accuse him of arrogance, the image of him becomes that of the enriched black man who turns his back on his past. The obsession with that missing title that prevents any comparison with Michael Jordan it takes him to join his friend Dwayne Wade in Florida, and Chris Bosh also joins the company. Thus was born the first super-team, a team assembled instantly to win. Today it seems like a detail, by now almost everyone likes it. But in those years the distinction between built teams, built piece by piece, and not bought, i.e. bought with money, alienated many other sympathies.

Anyway, he wins. As he himself says after his first title in 2012, which was immediately followed by another, the monkey is no longer on my shoulder. Indeed, in 2014 he returned to Cleveland. He has a debt, which he wants to pay off. The title I will conquer with the Cavaliers in 2016 against Curry’s Golden State Warriors, also coming back here for the first time in history from a 1-3 deficit in the final series, undoubtedly his most glorious feat, the one that reconciled him with the world. He will leave again, in 2019, after giving his elective city the best years of his basketball. They are waiting for him i Lakers of Los Angelesthe aristocracy of American basketball, another title, obtained a few months after the death of Kobe Bryant, who was his mentor and partner at the 2008 Olympics in the Redeem team, the redemption team, which was to erase the humiliation suffered by Team USA in 2004 in Athens. See also Juve, the message from Agnelli's partner: "You never ran away"

But now the circle has closed, the parable of LeBron James accomplished. Now there is only the records to count, the most illustrious of which was broken last night. Above all, he must be assigned a place in the history of the sport. Because basketball has always been the only sport in which the discussion about the GOAT, the greatest ever, has never begun. In the sense that closed since 1998, the year of the sixth and last title of the Chicago Bulls. There is Michael Jordan, then come the others

. In support of this clear-cut argument there are the usual corollaries, on the game that is no longer as tough as it used to be, on the three-point shot that upset him, on the ever more cheerful defenses, including his.

LeBron James deserves none of this prejudice. Because even those who have never loved him must recognize him an absolute dedication, almost moving, to the most beautiful sport in the world. Not just the beast anymore. LeBron James studied like no other, achieving a knowledge of the game that is unmatched. He reads actions like no one else, foresees their development. There are few who regard him primarily as a doer. In fact, fourth in the ranking of assists, the decisive passes to his teammates. A savant in the body of a bodybuilder, a poet of brutal strength. He got there with sacrifice, with effort. His record is yet another medal for the value of daily work. And then, as in tennis, who cares who is the greatest. Let’s enjoy it, for the time it has left. We have all been witnesses.