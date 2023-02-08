Home Sports LeBron’s career is one of those who plan to dominate the game
Sports

by admin
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar celebrated the overtaking of LeBron James in the All Time NBA scorers list directly on the court. The center of the Bucks and the Lakers commanded from 1984 to 2023, these are his words to TNT.

“LeBron’s career is that of someone who planned to dominate this game. And he’s been doing it for almost 20 years. You have to give him a tribute just for the way he played and the way he endured and dominated. He has that indefinable essence they call leadership.’

