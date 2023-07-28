LeBron’s son discharged in less than 48 hours

Bronny James is home after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was recovering from sudden cardiac arrest.

James arrived at the hospital fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. According to a family spokesman, he was released Tuesday evening, spending less than 48 hours in hospital.

Exact timing of when Bronny James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: late Tuesday night, per family spokesman. So less than 48 hours spent in the hospital. Remarkable. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023

