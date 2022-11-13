Home Sports Lecce, Baroni: “Congratulations to the guys, I’m sorry we stop now”
Lecce, Baroni: "Congratulations to the guys, I'm sorry we stop now"

Lecce, Baroni: “Congratulations to the guys, I’m sorry we stop now”

The words of the Giallorossi coach after the 2-0 at Sampdoria

The Lecce coach, Marco Baroni commented on Dazn’s microphones about Marassi’s match won by the Giallorossi against Sampdoria: “We knew that this match was full of tension as the points at stake were heavy. We were good at keeping the attention but also the pace high. . I am happy with the test tonight and I praise my guys who have closed a first cycle well with important performances. It was not that simple and this second victory gives us morale for the future. When we return to play we must have the same desire seen in this one. first part of the championship. We are focused on our project and the guys know they have to work and grow “.

Classification Lecce is temporarily +8 on the relegation zone but Baroni hides his satisfaction: “I don’t look at the table, we have to think every day that we need to create a strong identity, for us, for the club and for our audience. sorry that we stop for the break but we have to be good at managing our forces and making a virtue of necessity. Training without a goal is not easy but in the weekly work I am sure that we will always give our best. Colombo’s goal? surprisingly, we have worked hard on it and he is learning a new role since he has always played as a tight second striker. Lorenzo knows how to attack the depth and keep the ball and I am happy that he has found the confidence. “

November 12, 2022 (change November 12, 2022 | 20:38)

