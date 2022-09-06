Home Calcio Lecce, Baroni: “Courage was lacking in the second half”
CalcioSports

Lecce, Baroni: “Courage was lacking in the second half”

by admin
Lecce, Baroni: “Courage was lacking in the second half”

The words of the Giallorossi coach after the match against Turin

Third defeat in the league for the Lecce of Mr. Marco Baroni who fell in Turin tonight. Deserved victory for the grenade at the end of a not brilliant match by the Apulians that Baroni to Dazn’s microphones commented as follows: “The team created and held the pitch well in the first half, then in the second half we lacked the physical and mental resources to resume the match. On the occasion of the grenade goal we did not bring pressure and the goal was avoidable. This team pays for the fatigue for the three close matches but this should not be an excuse even if several players do not have a good physical condition. recovery lacked the courage and we had to risk something. I did not like this attitude and among other things it is not in our hearts to give up playing “

September 5, 2022 (change September 5, 2022 | 23:29)

© breaking latest news

See also  After the National Football Team arrives in Doha, they will have bubble-style epidemic prevention or stay in the same hotel with Australia and Japan.

You may also like

Nanhu Cultural Tourism Group Scenic Spot Instructor won...

Salzburg-Milan, who is Jaissle, Rangnick’s protege who marked...

Turin-Lecce 1-0, Paro: “Juric happy with the victory,...

US Open Comprehensive | Medvedev was blocked again,...

Turin-Lecce, Cairo smiles: “What a great start with...

Us Open, Swiatek and Pegula are fourth

Us Open: Tiafoe beats Nadal 3-1, it’s the...

Champions League, Del Piero on the Italians: Juve,...

Baseball, San Marino wins in Parma in the...

Turin-Lecce 1-0: Vlasic signs the decisive goal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy