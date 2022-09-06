Third defeat in the league for the Lecce of Mr. Marco Baroni who fell in Turin tonight. Deserved victory for the grenade at the end of a not brilliant match by the Apulians that Baroni to Dazn’s microphones commented as follows: “The team created and held the pitch well in the first half, then in the second half we lacked the physical and mental resources to resume the match. On the occasion of the grenade goal we did not bring pressure and the goal was avoidable. This team pays for the fatigue for the three close matches but this should not be an excuse even if several players do not have a good physical condition. recovery lacked the courage and we had to risk something. I did not like this attitude and among other things it is not in our hearts to give up playing “