Lecce coach Marco Baroni commented on the 1-1 draw at Udinese. “We were unlucky by hitting two woods and then wasting two chances but the team’s performance in Udine was good. I accomplish my players because they gave everything, they had personality, courage, determination and compactness. A good collective offensive phase and there was also everyone’s sacrifice. We need a bit of unscrupulousness because tonight we leave the pitch with a bit of regret for not having won. We must continue like this and I am sure that we will give some satisfaction to our fans. to the standings but the spirit is the right one. Well Colombo who, beyond the goal, played a good match with personality. I also liked Umtiti’s first half but he must meet again and knows well that Lecce is not Barcelona but the today’s performance bodes well. Too bad for the injury but we hope to recover it. “