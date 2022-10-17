It ends 1-1 at Via del Mare with Lecce ahead with Ceesay in the first half, Fiorentina’s draw in the second half. The Giallorossi coach Marco Baroni commented to Dazn’s microphones about the very funny draw against the purple team: “Well in the first half against a team that has a strong identity, which crushes the opponents. We were reactive and we put Fiorentina behind at least for 45 ‘managing to create so much. Then a naivete cost us dearly and after the 1-1 the technical depth of the viola came out. We lowered ourselves but remained compact and ended the match in a draw with a lot of dedication. last 20 meters we made a mistake in the choice of the pass and the finish but the team was dangerous especially in the first half, then in the second half there was no energy. of domination and we managed to put her down at least for a while. I take this draw after a good performance. Falcone? He has to work again but he will have an important future. He is a goalkeeper who has physicality and reactivity and we are happy that he came to us “.