A Lecce with a lot of spirit and will managed to win his first home game by overcoming Atalanta, a victory that brings the Giallorossi to 12 points in the standings after 14 days. The Giallorossi coach Marco Baroni commented on the match as follows: “Good feeling after this victory and I’m happy for our people and for the players who had an excellent match in many respects. They made little mistakes tonight and these performances must give courage and conviction. I congratulate the whole team. We always go strong and run from start to finish, we are a young team that also runs in training. Against Atalanta I liked the aggressive attitude against a difficult team that plays for years together and with a good coach. We took away his ideas by playing with personality “. Then Baroni talks about the players who scored starting from De Francesco. “Federico is a guy that I penalized by having to make choices but he has great qualities and today I liked his attitude. He has always stolen the playing time from his opponent and he has often staked it, for me he is a starter and I am happy of his goal. I can say about Baschirotto that he is a guy who is very hungry and wants to work. He always arrives first of all in training but during the week he arrived with a new car and I kicked his car. But he said to me. that I have to rest assured (laughs …). Baschirotto is working to become one of the best defenders, he respects the opponent but fears no one “.