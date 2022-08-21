Another defeat for Lecce who, after their debut defeat against Inter, lost tonight at Mapei against Sassuolo for 1-0. The comment of the Giallorossi coach Marco Baroni to Dazn’s microphones: “Good performance overall, but we have to take advantage of the opportunities we are building. We need malice, determination and more soul in attack. The team held the pitch well against Sassuolo even though there there are many technical errors. I asked the boys for important performances and I repeat the team as a whole is doing well even if we pay for the inexperience. The results will arrive soon. The group is giving me good indications but we have to make a demanding climb for safety and I am sure we will succeed. The fans are with us and we thank them for the support they give us at home and away. “