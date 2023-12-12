Lecce-Bologna: Ciro and Michele, a memory that lasts beyond time

Pleasant Sunday in Lecce where, despite now being the first weekend of December, an unusual spring sun continues to provide the backdrop for the meeting of the Via del Marevalid for the 14th matchday of Serie A between the home Giallorossi and Bologna.

Yet another match played at 12.30, now the result of the usual television interests which revolve around football and which increasingly test the fans’ patience. But passion, as we know, often overcomes impediments and obstacles, and this can be seen above all from the stands which are packed as always.

A large representation arrives from Bologna which is positioned in the sector reserved for them, dividing itself between the lower and upper parts. Therefore, there is nothing to complain about from a quantitative point of view, while the qualitative one does not perform as it should due to this fragmentation in the stands. Despite this, they still offer an excellent singing performance with very few pauses, managing at times to make themselves heard in a Via del Mare as always nice and full. They focus a lot on dry and repetitive choruses but, every now and then, they also indulge in slightly more prolonged choruses. A decidedly positive test that confirms the depth of a historic fan base among the most deep-rooted in the Italian ultras world.

The Giallorossi’s Curva Nord was beautiful and full as always who right from the start supports and repeatedly invites the eleven on the pitch to fight for them. As for the actual cheering, the support of the Salento people is characterized by the usual repertoire of splendid slaps, dry and slightly more prolonged chants that involve the whole stadium in historical and traditional rhythms. Excellent note of color with various smoke bombs occasionally lit throughout the race, with flags and banners always kept on display.

This is a special Sunday for all the Lecce fans as it falls close to that tragedy 2 December 1983, when in a road accident, Michele Lorusso and Ciro Pezzella, two champions of Lecce football lost their lives in a terrible road accident. The death of the two Giallorossi players marked a watershed between the Lecce of the past and that of the great exploits of the following years, but despite the time that has passed, the successes and defeats on the pitch, the death of the two Giallorossi players always remains a moment to remember remember and so it was also today, forty years later, with a banner dedicated to them and displayed, not by chance, precisely in the 40th minute of the first half.

