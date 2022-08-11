Lorenzo Colombo, AC Milan-owned striker on loan to Lecce, talked about the next league match against Inter Milan
Interviewed by ‘Sportitalia‘, Lorenzo Colombostriker of the Lecce owned by Milanmade statements in view of the next match against theInter. These are his words: “It will be a special match for me, as it is for the whole city. For me it means so much to be able to make my debut in this Serie A against Inter, I hope to make many fans all over Italy cheer. I would like to thank you. Special to all the fans for the support they are giving us. We know that the stadium will be full, it will be a pit. An Inter who wants to win the championship is coming, who is very hungry but we too have it. It is our debut , we want to show who we are. It won’t be an easy match for them. ” Milan, off against Udinese: the latest on the Rossoneri.
August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 12:21)
© breaking latest news