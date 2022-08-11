Home Sports Lecce, Colombo charges the environment: “Inter? I hope to make many fans cheer “
Sports

Lecce, Colombo charges the environment: “Inter? I hope to make many fans cheer “

by admin
Lecce, Colombo charges the environment: “Inter? I hope to make many fans cheer “

Lorenzo Colombo, AC Milan-owned striker on loan to Lecce, talked about the next league match against Inter Milan

Interviewed by ‘Sportitalia‘, Lorenzo Colombostriker of the Lecce owned by Milanmade statements in view of the next match against theInter. These are his words: “It will be a special match for me, as it is for the whole city. For me it means so much to be able to make my debut in this Serie A against Inter, I hope to make many fans all over Italy cheer. I would like to thank you. Special to all the fans for the support they are giving us. We know that the stadium will be full, it will be a pit. An Inter who wants to win the championship is coming, who is very hungry but we too have it. It is our debut , we want to show who we are. It won’t be an easy match for them. ” Milan, off against Udinese: the latest on the Rossoneri.

August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 12:21)

© breaking latest news

See also  Scattolon and Nicelli, a debut as protagonists at Il Ciocco

You may also like

Ivrea-Mombarone It is a historical record

The Hills Race dragster challenge at the airport...

Here we go!Romano:Verona striker Simeone Jr. will join...

Today for the friendly Pont in Brunod against...

Chinese Super League – Goal Battle!Xie Weijun doubles...

European swimming championships: Razzetti gold and Matteazzi bronze...

Synchronized swimming, Enrica Piccoli silver in the technical...

Serena Williams announces retirement: US Open tickets steal

Inter, Brozovic recovered. For Lecce there is also...

Xi’an Sports in the four-year examination of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy