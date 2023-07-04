Lecce, D’Aversa introduces himself: ‘Serious company. Raven a master’

Roberto D’Aversa introduced himself to the Giallorossi world: “We have clear ideas on the transfer market. I can’t wait to get to work.” The coach returns to the bench after his last experience at Sampdoria. Sticchi Damiani sure: “Profile from Lecce”

CALCIO MARKET, ALL THE NEWS AND NEGOTIATIONS

In Lecce it is the day of Roberto D’Aversa. The coach, after his last experience at Sampdoria, returns to Serie A and does so by replacing Marco Baroni in yellow and red. “He is a man from Lecce”thus opened the press conference to present the president Stick Damiani. To echo him, the technical director Raven: “We fight against Goliath, but the Davids often manage to impose themselves, history says so. D’Aversa was quickly embraced as our first choice. Return of Umtiti? Impossible”.

D’Aversa: “Work done by Lecce as a model for Italy”

It was then that he spoke of Aversa: “It is a pleasure to see the press room full. I am happy to be the representative of such an important club and can’t wait to get started. When the call came, I didn’t think twice before accepting this assignment”. And on the market, D’Aversa already seems to have clear ideas: “I know the president, he’s a good family. And then I come to work with a sporting director where the results obtained are there for all to see. We have clear ideas about what we will or will not do. Our jewels? It is known that offers can arrive, if there is the possibility of capitalizing it is right that this happens. But we have a master like Corvino in looking for alternatives”.

read also

Lecce, the details of D’Aversa’s contract

Sticchi Damiani: “Let’s start from the back row. It’s a stimulus for us.”

With the championship kicking off on 20 August, 16 July is the date for the start of the training camp in Folgaria: “The fact that we are in our second consecutive year in Serie A is an advantage. In Serie A there are formations accustomed to making this category, there are no Cinderellas or big news. We are not afraid to say that we will start from the last row, but for us it is a stimulus that motivates us every day to climb the positions. From a financial point of view, ours is a club that needs to be balanced. The more solid we are, the more we can increase any type of investment in the market, structures and everything else”.

A league

All retreats and friendlies of the teams of A

Last days of vacation for Serie A players. The clubs are hard at work planning for next season and several clubs have already set the dates for the summer training camp: the newly promoted Frosinone will be the first team to restart. While waiting for the latest official news, here’s where and when the teams will start training and when the friendlies will be played in view of the 2023/24 championship

ATALANTA

Training venue: Val Seriana Date: meeting 11 July in Zingonia, from 14 to 22 July in Clusone FRIENDLY 16 July: Atalanta-Rappresentativa Città di Clusone (Clusone, 5 pm) 20 July: Atalanta-Rappresentativa Val Seriana (Clusone, 5 pm ) 22 July: Atalanta-Lugano (Clusone, 5 pm) 29 July: Bournemouth-Atalanta (Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, 4 pm) 5 August: Union Berlin-Atalanta (An der Alten Försterei in Berlin, 3.30 pm)

BOLOGNA

Retreat location: Rio Pusteria (South Tyrol) Date: from 12 to 22 July

FRIENDLY

July 16: Bologna-Rio Pusteria at 17, Fußballplatz Valles (Bolzano) July 22: Bologna-Palermo at 18, Quercia Stadium, Rovereto (Trento). 2 August Utrecht-Bologna (3.00 pm at the Sportcomplex Zoudenbalch in Koningsweg, Holland)

CAGLIARI

Retreat location: Asseminello and Chatillon (Valle d’Aosta) Date: 10-21 July Asseminello, from 24 July – 4 August Chatillon

FRIENDLY

July 21: Olbia-Cagliari (Stadium “Bruno Nespoli” in Olbia)

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

