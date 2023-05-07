Lecce Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Lecce and Verona

Il Verona are unbeaten in six Serie A games against Lecce (W4, D2) and in particular they have won all three most recently without conceding a goal. Lecce lost their last home match against Verona in Serie A (0-1), after going unbeaten in all the previous six (W4, D2); moreover, he can remain without goals in two consecutive home games against the gialloblù for the first time in the competition.

Il Verona have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matchesand against Lecce in Serie A, in their history in the top flight, only twice have they recorded a longer run of consecutive matches without conceding a goal against a single opponent: against Inter (five between 1976 and 1978) and against Pisa (six between 1983 and 1988). The Lecce has found success in only one of the seven home games play in return round of this championship (2 draws, 4 defeats), just in the most recent (1-0 against Udinese); the Giallorossi could win consecutive home matches in Serie A for the first time since last January (against Atalanta and Lazio). The Verona remained unbeaten against newly promoted opponents in Serie A with Marco Zaffaroni on the bench: two wins followed by two draws; however, the Gialloblù have not won away against teams from Serie B since 5 December 2021, against Venezia (4-3). Lecce have not found success in eight of the 10 matches this Serie A against opponents with fewer points in the standings of the Apulians at the start of the day (4 draws, 4 defeats); the only two victories in the set came against Sampdoria on 12 November 2022 and against Cremonese on 4 February 2023. The Verona are the only team to have achieved no away successes in the top 10 European leagues so far in progress (7 draws, 9 defeats).