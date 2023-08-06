Lecce, Hjulmand meets Sporting: an agreement is sought after the one reached between the clubs

Morten Hjulmand is getting closer to transferring to allo Sporting CP. Saturday night in Milan encounter between the captain of the Leccehis agent Ivan Marko Benes and Hugo Viana, sporting director of the Portuguese to seek an agreement after the one reached between the clubs around the 20 million euros. The midfielder born in 1999 was excluded from the Giallorossi squad for Sunday afternoon’s friendly against Cadiz.

The official press release from Lecce

On Saturday, Lecce – through an official note – communicated the absence of Hjulmand for the friendly against Cadiz. “US Lecce announces that the player Morten Hjulmand will not be part of the squad for the trip to Cadiz, which will be communicated later. who requested and obtained permission to meet with the leaders of Sporting Lisbon to evaluate the Portuguese club’s contractual proposal“.

