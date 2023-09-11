Lecce, Krstovic out on a stretcher with Montenegro: the attacker’s condition

Lecce are apprehensive, even if moderate, about the condition of Nikola Krstovic, one of the surprises of this start of the championship. The Montenegrin striker, scorer of two goals in the two matches played so far in Serie A, was in fact forced to go off on a stretcher in the 31st minute of the second half of the match won 2-1 by his national team against Bulgaria due to a problem which did not appear immediately clear, at least on the pitch. The Lecce player collapsed on the pitch (a few minutes earlier he had suffered a blow to his knee but that did not appear to be the reason for his substitution) and was assisted for several minutes by the medics who rushed to the pitch. The player, visibly suffering, was then loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the pitch amidst the applause of the entire home crowd, already won over after the goal scored against Lithuania.

Krstovic ko, the Lecce press release

Lecce then directly explained the reason for their striker’s exit from the field with a statement that appeared on their website: “US Lecce communicates that, after having consulted the manager of the Montenegro national team, the footballer Nikola Krstovic is was replaced in the 31st minute of the second half of the Montenegro – Bulgaria match due to retching due to fatigue”. The player will return to Italy in the next few hours and will be subjected to further tests, but since it is not, at least according to the words of the Lecce press release, a muscular or traumatic problem, he should almost certainly be available to D’Aversa for the away match against Monza on Sunday 17th at 3pm.