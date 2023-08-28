Lecce-Lazio: records are made to be pulverized

Having reached and exceeded the previous record, with over 21,000 subscribers, Lecce has never shown its passion as in this season with such important numbers, which indeed, from a purely qualitative point of view, has never failed, not even in the darkest years of the fall in Serie C.

So the anticipation for the very first championship match against Lazio is enormous, and obviously great anticipation also for those who, like me, are waiting to see the two teams at work. The evening is typically summery, perfect despite the heat. The stadium already looks pretty full, half an hour into the match. The curve, sold out in every order of place, completes the work, made even more beautiful with the display of the three banners that Ultra Lecce they had already exhibited in their debut match in the Italian Cup. In the centre, the main acronym, reported on the stands even with a bit of trade (dividing it into smaller pieces to circumvent the rules on dimensions beyond which authorization is required…), flanked by the message “Against this football” and the well-known “Without masters” at the other end.

In the meantime, the Lazio ultras also arrive and join the many Lazio players already present in the crowded away sector, positioning themselves in the lower part of the corner reserved for them. Minute of silence for Carletto Mazzone, who passed away on the immediate eve of the match and greeted with huge applause not only from the Lecce crowd, who had loved him so much when he sat on the Giallorossi bench, but also from the Lazio side who recognize the old opponent as the honor of the “enemy” always loyal and worthy of respect. Finally, the ultras from Lecce remember him with a banner and with a choir that peremptorily thunders throughout the stadium.

As for the real cheering, starting from the home fans, their support is characterized by splendid slaps, chants and buckets and chants involving all the rest of the “Via del Mare”. There are also the usual smoke bombs and many bombs exploded during the match. Even down by a goal their performance is always exemplary with dignity, until they find new life and push the team to a victory that seemed impossible, overturning the initial result with a deadly 1-2.

In the Lazio sector, on the other hand, many goliardic chants against Salento and the Salento, promptly reciprocated by the neighbors, offer many torches at the start of the game and their support, sometimes beautiful and powerful, is also characterized by many slaps and dry chants. Various flags present, not missing the patch for Gabbo and the flag for Diabolik. Twenty years later, Sandrino is remembered with a banner, irreducible always remained in the hearts of his stadium friends.

C.O.

