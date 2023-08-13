Lecce, Salernitana and Sassuolo in round of 32, Monza eliminated – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Tomorrow the last 4 challenges of the first round, the sixteenth in November

It will be completed tomorrow, August 14, with the last 4 matches of the Italian Cup (Cremonese-Crotone, Sampdoria Sudtirol, Spezia-Venice and Turin-Feralpi Sal). Meanwhile, in today’s matches, Salernitana narrowly beat Ternana, Sassuolo won 5-2 in extra time in Cosenza, Lecce just needed a goal to overcome Como. Monza eliminated by Reggiana in comeback.

Salernitana-Ternana 1-0 Paulo Sousa’s Campania team immediately took the lead with Candreva who, in the 7th minute, beat Iannarilli from a free-kick. A goal that is enough to decree the passage of the round, because the teams give very little emotion to the nine thousand of Arechi. In the offensive phase, Sousa’s team wasted a lot and almost gave Ternana an equalizer: in the only real opportunity created by the Umbrians, Falletti hit the post right on Costil’s left. In the final, Salernitana also finds Dia, deployed for twenty minutes and ready to continue the recovery process. In November, in the round of 32, they will face the winner of Sampdoria-Sudtirol, scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm. Instead, mister Cristiano Lucarelli’s red-and-green players who play in the Serie B championship have been eliminated. In the meantime, Sunday’s league debut needs to be prepared next, at Roma’s home.

Cosenza-Sassuolo n 2-5 after extra time Sassuolo wins in comeback, and in extra time, at Cosenza’s home. The Calabrian team took the lead in the 6th minute with a penalty by Tutino conceded for a foul by Viti. The Sassuolo defender was initially sent off, then the Var disavowed the red card. In the added time of the first half, the black-and-green equalized with Matheus Henrique who serves a kissing cross in the center of the area for Bajrami who shoots across the crossbar with his left foot. In the 79th minute, instead, Sassuolo won a penalty and, thanks to Pinamonti, took the lead. Dionisi’s team seems certain to go through by now, but the rossobl equalize in the first minute of added time: Cal’s free kick in the center, Mazzocchi’s implacable header: 2-2 and overtime. In the 100th minute Cosenza in 10 for the red card for a second yellow card to Cal and, five minutes later, the new lead of the Serie A team with the Norwegian Ceide, who started from the bench. Ten minutes later Mulattieri to sign the poker of tranquility, and at this point Sassuolo can extend with a header from the former Frosinone for the personal brace. Dionisi’s team will now face the winner of Spezia-Venice scheduled for tomorrow at 21

Lecce-Como 1-0 A goal by Almqvist after 27 minutes was enough for Lecce to eliminate Como and advance to the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. In November, D’Aversa’s Giallorossi will find Parma.

Monza-Reggiana 1-2 Reggiana recovers Monza at the UPower Stadium and flies to the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. After the initial lead signed by D’Ambrosio for Raffaele Palladino’s Brianza, Alessandro Nesta’s men turned the match around in the second half thanks to goals by Nardi and Cigarini (from a penalty) for the final 2-1. Reggiana thus accesses the round of 32, where they will challenge Genoa who beat Modena yesterday.

The picture of the sixteenths, scheduled for November

Bologna-Verona



Lecce-Parma



Sassuolo/Vincente Spezia-Venice

Cagliari-Udinese

Reggiana-Genoa

Citadel/Vincente Cremonese-Crotone

Salernitana/Vincente Sampdoria-Sudtirol

Frosinone /Vincente Turin-Feralpisal

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

