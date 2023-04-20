The weather conditions do not promise anything good, but fortunately – even if only partially – the sky holds up, despite the annoying wind and the clouds threatening an imminent deterioration. Yet another game played at 12.30, but by now we have gotten used to the havoc of this football, as we have sadly gotten used to yet another forbidden away game, even if getting used to it does not mean giving up or at least this is not the case for Sampdoria’s UTCs which , during the week, had strongly spoken out against this senseless ban. The away sector is nonetheless animated by a handful of Sampdoria fans residing elsewhere and who, in their own small way, at times cheer on the team on the pitch. In times of scarcity and repression, this is unfortunately the way to go.

The Curva Nord Lecce, on the other hand, appears as always full in its upper part in this very important match in terms of salvation, in view of which the ultras themselves tried to shake up the environment with a banner with which they invited the team to pull out of the attributes, after the last 6 consecutive defeats. There is no shortage of cheering from the Curva Nord, the first powerful chorus is the classic “get your balls out” of certain occasions, then the cheering is the usual one that the Giallorossi fans are accustomed to. Nice slaps, dry choruses interspersed with some pauses, lit smoke bombs and some “bonbons”. The constant invitation “Fight for us” is unfortunately not accepted by the team, which has the guests impose a draw and, while interrupting the string of defeats, must once again postpone the appointment with victory. At the end of the match, the Curva shows itself hostile to the team under its own sector, inviting it to continue fighting to reach salvation as soon as possible, for which the fans are instead not skimping on commitment and grit, ready to give battle to the last in this final rush and rightly demands the same from the boys on the pitch.