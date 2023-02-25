Home Sports Lecce Sassuolo on TV and streaming: where to watch the match
Sports

Lecce Sassuolo on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

by admin
Lecce Sassuolo on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Lecce and Sassuolo

Il Sassuolo is unbeaten in three Serie A matches against Lecce, thanks to two wins and a draw, however the draw came in the only previous one played at the Via del Mare (2-2 on 3 November 2019). Since last November Lecce scored 19 points in 11 games: in the period only Napoli (30), Juventus (25) and Inter (23) did better than the Apulians in Serie A. The Sassuolo hasn’t lost in three away games in the league (W1, D2) and hasn’t recorded a longest run without defeat away from home in Serie A since January 2022 (five on that occasion, the only other run of at least four under Alessio Dionisi). The curiosity: Domenico Berardi found the goal in all three matches played against Lecce in Serie A (three goals): only against Lazio, between 2015 and 2017, the striker born in 1994 scored in four consecutive matches against a single opponent in the competition.

Where to see Lecce-Sassuolo on TV

The challenge between Lecce and Sassuolo is played today Saturday 25 February at 8.45pm and will be live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports 251 and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Dario Massara with commentary by Nando Orsi. The links on the sidelines are by Francesco Modugno. Appointment with ‘Sky Calcio, the Original’ from 20.00 to 20.35 and from 22.40 to 24.00 with Alessandro Bonan in the company of Gianluca Di Marzio, Billy Costacurta, Paolo Condò, Veronica Baldaccini and Walter Zenga in connection from Dubai.

You may also like

Big plans have been ruined. Inter heard not...

Turin, Vlasic injury: here are the results of...

Men’s giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe today in...

“You’re black, you have to shut up.” Shameful...

A pig’s head delivered to the Sampdoria –...

Giants Lowering Beer Prices, Though Only At a...

“Superalloy needed. Resignation? Club free from a burden»-...

This Obscure Super Bowl Prop Bet Will Baffle...

Manny Machado commits first infraction as pitch clock...

The 2023 Women’s Super League schedule is released....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy