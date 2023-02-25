The numbers of Lecce and Sassuolo

Il Sassuolo is unbeaten in three Serie A matches against Lecce, thanks to two wins and a draw, however the draw came in the only previous one played at the Via del Mare (2-2 on 3 November 2019). Since last November Lecce scored 19 points in 11 games: in the period only Napoli (30), Juventus (25) and Inter (23) did better than the Apulians in Serie A. The Sassuolo hasn’t lost in three away games in the league (W1, D2) and hasn’t recorded a longest run without defeat away from home in Serie A since January 2022 (five on that occasion, the only other run of at least four under Alessio Dionisi). The curiosity: Domenico Berardi found the goal in all three matches played against Lecce in Serie A (three goals): only against Lazio, between 2015 and 2017, the striker born in 1994 scored in four consecutive matches against a single opponent in the competition.