Lecce-Spezia: the big point of unanswered questions

The day does not bode well from a meteorological point of view even if we are almost at the end of May. In line with expectations, from eleven o’clock it also began to rain but fortunately, just before the match whose kick-off was set for 12:30, Giove Pluvio granted a truce. Perhaps pitying those who already have to pay duty for these meaningless hours. Wanting to look for it, they say they are strategic choices to make the product more attractive for the Asian market, instead ruining the appetite of the fans who undertake every type of sacrifice for these teams every day and from one year to another, including this one. It would be nice to know how many viewers in Laos or Japan, thousands of Italian fans have to undergo this torment, but for some time now all of Italian football has become a big question mark to which it is useless to seek explanations.

Returning to current events, I’ll be close to kick-off for this game which could be defined as decisive in terms of salvation, assuming and not granted that the two teams, only two points apart in the standings, do not choose instead to play on savings and not to hurt each other.

From La Spezia comes a large ultras representation in this opposite corner of Italy, a good number of ultras who are positioned in the lower part of the sector reserved for them. Nothing to say, therefore, from a quantitative point of view, while from a qualitative point of view they start a little quietly and need all the good initial ten minutes, after which they then recover in a big way, offering an excellent singing test and an equally positive visual impact. They support the team and the city throughout the match behind their own patches, with chants that can sometimes be heard in a Via Del Mare as always beautiful full. Inevitably they focus a lot on dry choruses and repetitions but, every now and then, they also indulge in prolonged and more melodic choruses. Ultimately a positive test for constancy and (proportionally) for power, which confirm the depth of a historic fan base among the most deeply rooted in the Italian ultras world, which ate dust in the smaller fields but was able to remain true to itself even in the spotlight of the top series.

The Curva Nord Lecce, just to stay in terms of historic, rooted fans who have made it an indispensable cornerstone of ultras orthodoxy, in this match literally makes a team feel breathing down its neck, which started well but then collapsed mentally, up to find yourself drawn into the struggle for salvation.

Beautiful full as always, Nord supports and repeatedly invites the eleven on the pitch to fight for them. The slaps transmit granite sensations for participation, smoke bombs and flags are the masters, all of excellent workmanship but today there were three heavy points to be won and the anxiety of bringing home the result, the aftermath of this period of crisis technical and psychological, have somehow reflected on the whole stadium of which one could almost hear the belly muttering.

It ends with a little exciting 0-0 and despite a shady game, nothing can be really complained about Ultra Lecce and partners, once again protagonists of a very good performance both in terms of numbers and in terms of singing. There is no mathematical salvation. they deserve it!