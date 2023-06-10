Home » Lecce Spring champion: 1-0 against Fiorentina, Hasic decides at the end of extra time
Lecce Spring champion: 1-0 against Fiorentina, Hasic decides at the end of extra time

Il Lecce he is champion Primavera. After 19 years, the Giallorossi are back to winning this championship after beating 1-0 in the final Fiorentina at the “Mapei Stadium” in Reggio Emilia. All decided at the end of overtime thanks to the header scored by Hasic. Distraction of the purple defense as Hasic found himself practically alone hitting in the area while everyone else was in the fray. Lecce champion of Italy, therefore, after also winning the regular season under the guidance of Frederick Coppitelli. For the Tuscans of Alberto Aquilani, instead, a defeat that lengthens the wait: I’m on the hunt for a title that hasn’t been around for 40 years.

The match sheet for the 2022-2023 Spring Final

LECCE (4-3-3): Borbei – Munoz, Pascalau, Hasic, Dorgu – McJannet (87′ Samek), Vulturar, Berisha (106′ Hegland) – Corfitzen (104′ Daka), Burnete, Salomaa (119′ Kljun). A disp. Moccia, Leone, Russo, Abdellaoui, Bruhn, Gueddar, Nikko, Minerva, Borgo, Davis. All. F. Coppitelli.

FIORENTINA (3-5-2): Martinelli – Comuzzo (120+4′ Caprini), Krastev, Lucchesi – Capasso, Berti (115′ Sene), Amatucci, Harder (120+4′ Padilla), Kayode – Di Stefano (120+4′ Favasuli), Nardi ( 62′ Toci). A disp. Tognetti, Dolfi, Elia, Scuderi, Vitolo, Presta, Church, Vigiani, Ievoli, Gentile. All. A. Aquilani.

MARKER: Hasic 120′ +2

REFEREE: Mario Saia section Palermo (Pragliola-Valente; IV Delrio).

