Torino beat Lecce with goals in the first half from Singo and Sanabria. Juric’s team is eighth in the standings. Cairo’s praise: Compact and aggressive team

Big Bull! Big win!. Urbano Cairo celebrates also through social media the 2-0 grenade in Lecce. Compact and aggressive team – the president thought -. Singo and Sanabria’s goals are fine. The Ivorian attacks the far post and flies into the chocolate that Miranchuk packs from the left. A few minutes later Radonjic lights up on the left-handed wing: he goes away quickly, strips paint from Baschirotto and hits low for Sanabria, who under measure signs his seventh seal in the league (personal record in Italy), the third in the last 5 days, the fifth in 2023 (only Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez did better, with 10 and 7 goals respectively). Game effectively closed in the first half. Lecce collects the third consecutive knockout (without scoring), but retains an 8-point lead over the relegation zone.

Only once had the Juric band achieved two successes in a row in this tournament: they beat Udinese and Milan at the end of October (2-1 in both cases). The step forward – with Bologna (1-0) and precisely Lecce – represented by the unbeaten goal. We closed well, Lecce did little – says the Toro coach -. In general I’m not excited about this performance, in my opinion we could have done something more, but it’s an important victory, three points from a mature team. Perfume of Europe more and more intense in the grenade house. Indeed, up front, you can glimpse the Atalanta’s exhaust pipes, now just 5 lengths away. A 12-race long sprint. Finishing in the top 8 would already be a great result, but at this point it’s not forbidden to dream. Above all because Taurus is giving signals of a certain weight from every point of view. The solid team (4 times without conceding goals

Juric has discovered that he has a deeper rose than perhaps he thought. The group indeed went beyond the many physical woes of key players. Between Bologna and Lecce – important performances in terms of managing the most delicate moments – the long-term patients Vlasic, Lazaro and Pellegri gradually gave away, as well as Karamoh (stopped by a blow to the calf) and without neglecting the convalescent Ricci and an Ilic still looking for the best condition. Always convincing answers from the bench: in Lecce, above all, Gravillon, Linetty and Radonjic. In short, the general structure now seems reliable and also rests on the shoulders of the new true leader of the grenade: Perr Schuurs from Nieuwstadt. On Sunday (3pm), the stellar Napoli of Luciano Spalletti and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrives in Turin: Objectively it seems like a team from another world and without weak points, but I’m curious…, concludes Juric.