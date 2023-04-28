Lecce-Udinese result 1-0: goals from Strefezza- breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

A penalty converted by Strefezza allows Lecce to beat Udinese and, above all, to detach Verona third from last by 5 points: salvation for Baroni

Great shot in the arm for Lecce who, ahead of matchday 32, beat Udinese at the Via del Mare — and regained the three points they had been missing at home since 4 January (2-1 against Lazio). In fact, with this result, the Salento players rise to 31 points, five points above third from bottom Verona. The Friulians, on the other hand (they haven’t won away from 11 March, 1-0 in Empoli) remain at 42, however calm.

In the first half, ball possession was clearly in favor of Baroni’s team, who started strong, pressed high and on several occasions managed to speed up into the area, but lacked precision.

In the second half, in the 60th minute, the key episode: Udogie intervenes broken down on Gendrey, the referee Marchetti is called back to the Var and awards the penalty. In the 62nd minute Strefezza appeared on the spot and beat Silvestri with a right foot, setting the Giallorossi stadium ablaze. Udinese came close to equalizing in the 72nd minute with a low shot from Ehizibue, but Falcone responded decisively with his foot, sending for a corner.

article being updated