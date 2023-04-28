Home » Lecce-Udinese result 1-0: goals from Strefezza- breaking latest news
Sports

Lecce-Udinese result 1-0: goals from Strefezza- breaking latest news

by admin
Lecce-Udinese result 1-0: goals from Strefezza- breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

A penalty converted by Strefezza allows Lecce to beat Udinese and, above all, to detach Verona third from last by 5 points: salvation for Baroni

Great shot in the arm for Lecce who, ahead of matchday 32, beat Udinese at the Via del Mare — and regained the three points they had been missing at home since 4 January (2-1 against Lazio). In fact, with this result, the Salento players rise to 31 points, five points above third from bottom Verona. The Friulians, on the other hand (they haven’t won away from 11 March, 1-0 in Empoli) remain at 42, however calm.

In the first half, ball possession was clearly in favor of Baroni’s team, who started strong, pressed high and on several occasions managed to speed up into the area, but lacked precision.

In the second half, in the 60th minute, the key episode: Udogie intervenes broken down on Gendrey, the referee Marchetti is called back to the Var and awards the penalty. In the 62nd minute Strefezza appeared on the spot and beat Silvestri with a right foot, setting the Giallorossi stadium ablaze. Udinese came close to equalizing in the 72nd minute with a low shot from Ehizibue, but Falcone responded decisively with his foot, sending for a corner.

article being updated

April 28, 2023 (change April 28, 2023 | 20:31)

© breaking latest news

See also  Messi scored twice in Paris for the third time, played 33 times and directly participated in 24 goals

You may also like

Serial sperm donor with over 550 children, stop...

Bundesliga: WAC pulls out of the relegation zone

Lecce-Udinese: video, goals and highlights

Serie A: Roma-Milan – The probable formations –...

For the third time, Růžička from Třinec dominated...

ATP announces line judges to be fully replaced...

Sanctions and remorse after mass brawl

The ITTF is planning a new move, this...

Eagles reload defense with Georgia standouts Jalen Carter,...

Both Nymburk and Opava have match point

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy